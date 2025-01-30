© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Flight crew members, at least one passenger on Wichita-D.C. plane crash from Charlotte

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published January 30, 2025 at 4:34 PM EST
Ian Epstein
Debi Epstein
/
Facebook
Ian Epstein

Information began to be released Thursday about the Charlotte residents aboard American Eagle Flight 5342, which that collided with a military helicopter last night on its final approach to Washington, D.C. The flight crew of four — two pilots and two flight attendants — aboard the jet were based in Charlotte, though it wasn't immediately clear whether they all lived in the city. Official identification hadn't been released by the federal government or the airline as of Thursday afternoon, though officials said there were no survivors on either aircraft.

On social media, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said "several of the people who perished were from Charlotte."

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a Charlotte woman who was a passenger on the flight. Friends say Wendy Jo Shaffer leaves behind a husband and two young boys, ages 3 and 1.

"Wendy was the heart of her family—a loving partner to her husband and a nurturing, joyful mother to her children. She dedicated her life to creating a warm, loving home filled with laughter and care. Her boys were her greatest pride and joy, and she dreamed of watching them grow into the amazing individuals she knew they would become," the organizers wrote.

WSOC reporter Joe Bruno also posted that he knew Shaffer.

A Charlotte man was also among the crew members who died on the flight. The man’s wife, Debi Epstein, wrote on social media that her husband, Ian Epstein, was working on board as a flight attendant.

Danasia Elder was identified by family members as the other Charlotte-based flight attendant aboard the plane, according to media reports. She leaves behind a husband and two children.

N.C. Gov. Josh Stein said he was praying for all involved, including Charlotte-based crew members.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tags
Charlotte Area D.C. plane and helicopter crash
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports