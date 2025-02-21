© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

1,200 gallons of wastewater spill into Little Sugar Creek

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 21, 2025 at 5:26 PM EST
Little Sugar Creek funnels water south of uptown Charlotte alongside the Little Sugar Greenway near Central Piedmont Community College.
City of Charlotte
/
Courtesy
Little Sugar Creek funnels water south of uptown Charlotte alongside the Little Sugar Greenway near Central Piedmont Community College.

Little Sugar Creek is a little less sweet after a spill released about 1,270 gallons of wastewater into the creek near uptown Charlotte.

A city spokesperson said the overflow happened Thursday due to a grease blockage. The wastewater overflowed near 310 N. Tryon St.

Wastewater can include raw sewage as well as used water from showers, sinks, laundry machines, and dishwashers.

The city is reminding residents to help prevent spills by pouring cooking oil and fats into the trash, rather than the drain.
WFAE staff and wire reports
