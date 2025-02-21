1,200 gallons of wastewater spill into Little Sugar Creek

Little Sugar Creek is a little less sweet after a spill released about 1,270 gallons of wastewater into the creek near uptown Charlotte.

A city spokesperson said the overflow happened Thursday due to a grease blockage. The wastewater overflowed near 310 N. Tryon St.

Wastewater can include raw sewage as well as used water from showers, sinks, laundry machines, and dishwashers.

The city is reminding residents to help prevent spills by pouring cooking oil and fats into the trash, rather than the drain.