South Carolina inmate choses firing squad

A South Carolina man on death row has opted to die by firing squad. The State newspaper reports Brad Sigmon, who was sentenced to death for beating his ex-girlfriend’s parents to death with a baseball bat, is the first person in South Carolina to select this method of execution since it was added as an option last year.

He is scheduled to be executed on March 7. At 65, Sigmon would be the oldest person ever put to death in South Carolina and the first person executed by a firing squad.

