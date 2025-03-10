© 2025 WFAE

South Mountains State Park to partially reopen post-Helene

Published March 10, 2025

South Mountains State Park will partially reopen next week, nearly six months after Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina. The park’s Clear Creek access will reopen Monday, March 17, allowing visitors to reach some trails for hiking and horseback riding.

The park’s main access should reopen sometime in April, though no date has been set. Several state parks remain fully or partially closed, including Mount Mitchell, home to the tallest mountain east of the Mississippi.
