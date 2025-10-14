CMS appoints principals at two new schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced several new principal appointments Tuesday night and named the principals of new schools that are set to open next school year.

Dilworth Elementary School Principal Rebecca Crawford has been named principal of the new elementary school set to open on Park Road, which will take students from both Dilworth and Marie G. Davis K-8 School.

Melanie Francis, currently principal of JT Williams Secondary Montessori, will continue in that role as the program relocates to the old Marie G. Davis building.

Polo Ridge Elementary Principal Jovana Edwards has been named principal of a yet-to-be-named middle school set to open in the Ballantyne area, and Michael Lungarini of Statesville Elementary will be moving to Cornelius Elementary School.