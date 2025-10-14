© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

CMS appoints principals at two new schools

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published October 14, 2025 at 10:25 PM EDT

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced several new principal appointments Tuesday night and named the principals of new schools that are set to open next school year.

Dilworth Elementary School Principal Rebecca Crawford has been named principal of the new elementary school set to open on Park Road, which will take students from both Dilworth and Marie G. Davis K-8 School.

Melanie Francis, currently principal of JT Williams Secondary Montessori, will continue in that role as the program relocates to the old Marie G. Davis building.

Polo Ridge Elementary Principal Jovana Edwards has been named principal of a yet-to-be-named middle school set to open in the Ballantyne area, and Michael Lungarini of Statesville Elementary will be moving to Cornelius Elementary School.
Education
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
