NEWS BRIEFS

Avelo Airlines adds three destinations at Concord

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published March 12, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT

Budget carrier Avelo Airlines is expanding its service from Concord Airport. The airline said its adding flights to Detroit, Washington DC and Long Island, New York. The service to New York begins on May 22nd and will fly twice a week. The next day Avelo will begin its service to the nation's capital.

On June 13, Detroit service will begin and will also fly twice weekly. The new services will bring the airlines total destinations to 10 from Concord.
