Avelo Airlines adds three destinations at Concord

Budget carrier Avelo Airlines is expanding its service from Concord Airport. The airline said its adding flights to Detroit, Washington DC and Long Island, New York. The service to New York begins on May 22nd and will fly twice a week. The next day Avelo will begin its service to the nation's capital.

📢We’ve got big news, #ConcordNC! Avelo Airlines is adding three new, exciting routes this spring – Washington, D.C., Detroit, MI, and Long Island, NY!



Learn more and book your next adventure 👉 https://t.co/rboqdN47NI pic.twitter.com/Uo5EgAFK57 — Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (@ConcordAirprtNC) March 11, 2025

On June 13, Detroit service will begin and will also fly twice weekly. The new services will bring the airlines total destinations to 10 from Concord.