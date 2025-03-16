© 2025 WFAE

Massive fire destroys popular Charlotte nightspot

WFAE
Published March 16, 2025

Charlotte Fire Department investigators said a Saturday morning blaze that destroyed the Morehead Tavern started in a basement bar area.

The fire sent plumes of smoke over uptown and partially shut down the Blue Line light rail.

Investigators said Sunday that the roof and upper floors of the building on Morehead Street collapsed into the basement, which is making it challenging to figure out exactly how the fire started.

No one was hurt.
