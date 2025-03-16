Massive fire destroys popular Charlotte nightspot
Charlotte Fire Department investigators said a Saturday morning blaze that destroyed the Morehead Tavern started in a basement bar area.
The fire sent plumes of smoke over uptown and partially shut down the Blue Line light rail.
Investigators said Sunday that the roof and upper floors of the building on Morehead Street collapsed into the basement, which is making it challenging to figure out exactly how the fire started.
No one was hurt.
Charlotte Fire Responds to Three-Alarm Fire on East Morehead Street— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) March 15, 2025
This morning, Charlotte Fire responded to a significant fire at a building located in the 300 block of East Morehead Street.
At 7:47 a.m., @CFD_Alarm Charlotte Fire Alarm received a report of heavy smoke at the… pic.twitter.com/EDfKVeQhv7