CMPD investigating a trio of murders

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating three murders from the weekend. The first was a Saturday night shooting in uptown. Officers responded to a call at about 10:30 p.m. on East Trade Street near the Charlotte Transportation Center and found 31-year-old Qualo Trevon Danials with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

On Sunday at about 2 a.m., police responded to a call on Wallingford Street in west Charlotte near Woodlawn Road. They found 37-year-old Stanley Alfonzo Williams with stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The third incident was at about 6 a.m. Sunday on Eastway Drive near North Tryon Street. Officers responding to a call found 23-year-old Javier Lee Martinez Hernandez with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details about the circumstances of the murders were released.

Last week, CMPD’s quarterly crime update showed violent crime was down in the city compared to the first quarter of 2024, with 20 homicides, compared to 32 in the first quarter of last year.