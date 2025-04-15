Former US attorney joins Charlotte firm

Former U.S. Attorney Dena King has a new job in Charlotte. Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein says King has joined the firm as a partner in Charlotte and will advise clients on white-collar defense, government and internal investigations, and regulatory and compliance issues.

She served three years as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina . Before that, she spent seven years as deputy criminal chief and assistant U.S. attorney in both the Western and Eastern Districts of North Carolina.