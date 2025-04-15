© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Former US attorney joins Charlotte firm

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 15, 2025 at 3:14 PM EDT

Former U.S. Attorney Dena King has a new job in Charlotte. Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein says King has joined the firm as a partner in Charlotte and will advise clients on white-collar defense, government and internal investigations, and regulatory and compliance issues.

She served three years as the U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina . Before that, she spent seven years as deputy criminal chief and assistant U.S. attorney in both the Western and Eastern Districts of North Carolina.
Tags
Charlotte Area U.S. Attorney's Office
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain