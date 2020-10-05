U.S. Attorney's Office

-
The number of homicides in Charlotte this year is now up to 40. That’s after police announced charges against two people in separate cases over the past…
-
Following an early morning roundup by the FBI and state and local law enforcement, 83 alleged members of the United Blood Nation gang are facing federal…
-
The former headmaster of Southlake Christian School in Huntersville was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday after admitting to stealing millions…
-
A doctor in Hickory pleaded guilty Monday to charging Medicare and Medicaid nearly half a million dollars in fraudulent reimbursement claims. It's the…
-
A large sex-trafficking case goes to trial this week. Federal prosecutors say a Charlotte man ran a prostitution ring that involved at least a dozen…