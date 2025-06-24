© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools give update on AI learning

WFAE
Published June 24, 2025 at 4:44 PM EDT

On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools held its end of year district highlights and updates. Looking toward next school year, artificial intelligence is part of the focus.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools plans to implement artificial intelligence in its learning next year. The school district said they want to support the appropriate use of AI with students to match the changes in the workforce.

Earlier this year CMS created the AI Vision and Guiding Principles to learn how to handle AI. This included feedback from community members, teachers and students. CMS Chief Technology Officer Candace Salmon-Hosey said both the feedback has been mixed on AI learning.

"It was a mixture of scared and curious just like we all are because this is unchartered territory and especially for public school systems but one of the common themes of the feedback was a safe approach was necessary," Salmon-Hosey said.

CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill also says the endgame of using AI in schools is focusing on students understanding the purpose and function of AI.
