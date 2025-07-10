North Carolina law allows grace period for expired driver's licenses

A new state law now in effect allows a two-year grace period for driver's licenses that expire starting July 1st of this year.

It’s one of several changes at the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles aimed at cutting down long lines. But, WRAL reports at many offices, those lines are still as long as ever. The agency has made operational changes, including longer opening hours, some Saturday hours, and a new check-in system at some offices.

NCDMV spokesman Marty Homan noted that the state has grown by about 2.5 million residents in the last 20 years, but the NCDMV has the same number of examiners now as it did then.

The department asked for 85 new ones in the current budget, but lawmakers haven’t yet approved a state budget and are now on a break.