© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

North Carolina law allows grace period for expired driver's licenses

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 10, 2025 at 10:27 AM EDT

A new state law now in effect allows a two-year grace period for driver's licenses that expire starting July 1st of this year.

It’s one of several changes at the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles aimed at cutting down long lines. But, WRAL reports at many offices, those lines are still as long as ever. The agency has made operational changes, including longer opening hours, some Saturday hours, and a new check-in system at some offices.

NCDMV spokesman Marty Homan noted that the state has grown by about 2.5 million residents in the last 20 years, but the NCDMV has the same number of examiners now as it did then.

The department asked for 85 new ones in the current budget, but lawmakers haven’t yet approved a state budget and are now on a break.
Tags
Charlotte Area DMV
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain