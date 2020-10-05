-
RALEIGH — North Carolina vehicle owners now have another option from which to choose when it comes to the state's regularly priced license plate.The…
-
Federal investigators who are seeking a massive number of voting records from North Carolina election officials also want voter registration documents…
-
The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is announcing more steps to address crowded driver license offices and long wait times.The changes, listed…
-
About 40 Department of Motor Vehicles offices across North Carolina have seen especially long lines recently.DMV Commissioner Torre Jessup told WRAL that…
-
Some drivers in North Carolina can now renew their licenses without making a trip to the DMV. Governor McCrory’s office announced changes to the state’s…
-
The DMV is looking to make a few big changes this year to reduce wait times. For one, there's a proposal to eliminate the written test requirement for…