Charlotte City Council designates home of first Black doctor at CMC as historic landmark
Charlotte City Council voted Monday night to designate the home of the doctor who integrated Charlotte’s hospitals as a historic landmark. In 1962, Dr. C. Warren Williams, a surgeon, fought to become the first Black doctor to be granted medical privileges at the Charlotte Memorial Hospital, now Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. The hospital itself was fully integrated a year later. Before that, Black patients in Charlotte could only receive treatment at underfunded and overcrowded segregated hospitals.
The split-level ranch home in northwest Charlotte dates to 1963 the same year the city’s hospitals integrated.