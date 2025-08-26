© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte City Council designates home of first Black doctor at CMC as historic landmark

WFAE | By Ely Portillo
Published August 26, 2025 at 11:06 AM EDT
Dr. C. Warren and Vivian L. Williams House Charlotte, NC
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission
Dr. C. Warren and Vivian L. Williams House Charlotte, NC

Charlotte City Council voted Monday night to designate the home of the doctor who integrated Charlotte’s hospitals as a historic landmark. In 1962, Dr. C. Warren Williams, a surgeon, fought to become the first Black doctor to be granted medical privileges at the Charlotte Memorial Hospital, now Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center. The hospital itself was fully integrated a year later. Before that, Black patients in Charlotte could only receive treatment at underfunded and overcrowded segregated hospitals.

The split-level ranch home in northwest Charlotte dates to 1963 the same year the city’s hospitals integrated.
