North Carolina lawmakers expect no votes during pro forma session

The North Carolina House is not expected to hold any votes when lawmakers convene for a pro forma session today.

Lawmakers were expected to vote then on a veto override of Senate Bill 153. The bill would require all state law enforcement agencies to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The bill also bans undocumented immigrants from receiving state-funded benefits. The Senate overrode Gov. Josh Stein’s veto of the bill last month, but Republicans do not hold a supermajority in the House, leaving the future of the bill unknown. The chamber is not scheduled to meet again until late next month.