South Carolina experiences wave of earthquakes

South Carolina is experiencing another wave of small earthquakes. Three more earthquakes, on Sunday night and yesterday, in Greenwood County were confirmed by the U.S. Geological Survey. The State newspaper reports the most recent tremors means that 14 earthquakes have been recorded in the area near Coronaca in the past week, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. That’s about a hundred miles south of Charlotte. No major damage or injures have been reported

There have now been 26 confirmed earthquakes in South Carolina in 2025. There were 30 confirmed earthquakes in all of last year in the state, after 28 quakes were recorded in 2023, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

An explanation for the outburst has eluded scientists.