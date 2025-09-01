Fire destroys WoodMill Winery

A popular vineyard in Lincoln County caught fire Sunday morning. WoodMill Winery in Vale was destroyed, according to a post on the winery’s Facebook page.

“As many of you have heard, WoodMill Winery caught on fire this morning and has burned down,” the post read. “Everyone is safe. Thank you for all of the messages, thoughts, and prayers. We are currently unaware of what caused the fire, but we will be rebuilding.”

Larry Cagle Jr. is the owner of the winery, and he shared on social media that they remain strongly committed to rebuilding.