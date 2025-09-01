© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Fire destroys WoodMill Winery

WFAE | By Palmer Magri
Published September 1, 2025 at 5:44 PM EDT
A popular vineyard in Lincoln County caught fire Sunday morning. WoodMill Winery in Vale was destroyed, according to a post on the winery’s Facebook page.

“As many of you have heard, WoodMill Winery caught on fire this morning and has burned down,” the post read. “Everyone is safe. Thank you for all of the messages, thoughts, and prayers. We are currently unaware of what caused the fire, but we will be rebuilding.”

Larry Cagle Jr. is the owner of the winery, and he shared on social media that they remain strongly committed to rebuilding.

Charlotte Area
Palmer Magri
Palmer Magri provides social media strategy and content while supporting newsroom storytelling across platforms. She holds a degree in journalism, previously served as managing editor of the Queens University News Service, and reported from the 2024 Olympics.
