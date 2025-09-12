Former MCSO director of business files suit against sheriff

A former employee is suing Sheriff Garry McFadden for racial pay disparities and retaliation. Angelia Riggsbee, a Black woman, was director of business operations at the Sheriff’s Office from March through November 2024.

She reviewed salaries and expenses, and said she found several employees were being paid for work they did not perform. Riggsbee said she notified McFadden, and highlighted racial pay disparities among staff.

Weeks later she was fired. At a press conference, Riggsbee said she was wronged.

"I need justice. I need to to be heard. I need for everyone to know that I was doing what was right. I was standing for what was right," Riggsbee said.

The Sheriff’s office responded and said:

We acknowledge Dr. Riggsbee's right to pursue this matter through the courts. Given our role of serving one of the largest counties in North Carolina, we understand that legal actions are not uncommon. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be making further comments while this litigation is pending.

