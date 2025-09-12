© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Former MCSO director of business files suit against sheriff

WFAE
Published September 12, 2025 at 4:58 PM EDT

A former employee is suing Sheriff Garry McFadden for racial pay disparities and retaliation. Angelia Riggsbee, a Black woman, was director of business operations at the Sheriff’s Office from March through November 2024.

She reviewed salaries and expenses, and said she found several employees were being paid for work they did not perform. Riggsbee said she notified McFadden, and highlighted racial pay disparities among staff.

Weeks later she was fired. At a press conference, Riggsbee said she was wronged.

"I need justice. I need to to be heard. I need for everyone to know that I was doing what was right. I was standing for what was right," Riggsbee said.

The Sheriff’s office responded and said:

We acknowledge Dr. Riggsbee's right to pursue this matter through the courts. Given our role of serving one of the largest counties in North Carolina, we understand that legal actions are not uncommon. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not be making further comments while this litigation is pending.
Tags
Charlotte Area Mecklenburg County Sheriff