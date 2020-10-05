-
Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden hosted an event Thursday in which the guests of honor were former inmates of the Mecklenburg County Detention…
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney says he has no problem with Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden's desire to expand law enforcement beyond…
-
Garry McFadden was scheduled to be sworn in as Mecklenburg County's first black sheriff on Monday. But he had to wait a day because of a formality: The…
-
It's an off-year election in Mecklenburg County - with no big races on the ballot like president or governor. But among the races that are up for a vote,…
-
This year's Democratic primary campaign for Mecklenburg County Sheriff has been a lively one, with a first-term incumbent facing two outspoken…
-
Video visits with inmates and participation in a federal immigration enforcement program were two of the flashpoint issues at the Mecklenburg County…
-
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff is defending his participation in a federal program that allows deputies to help enforce federal immigration law. The…
-
Ten incumbent state legislators from the Charlotte area were among the first to file Monday as candidates began signing up for the 2018 election. Other…
-
Ever since President Donald Trump's executive orders in January, immigration officials have insisted that when it comes to enforcement, it's business as…
-
The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Department is one of just 37 agencies to participate in a federal program known as 287(g). It allows deputies to take…