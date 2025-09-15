More S.C. earthquakes reported

Seismic activity returned to South Carolina over the weekend, as an earthquake was recorded in an area that’s recently experienced lots of tremors. The State newspaper reports South Carolina’s first earthquake of September was a 1.7 magnitude event at 8:28 Saturday night, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. The earthquake was near Ware Shoals, which is the Greenwood County area where 16 quakes were confirmed in a 10-day span in August. There have now been 29 confirmed earthquakes in South Carolina in 2025.