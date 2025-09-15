Carolina Panthers drop to 0-2

The Carolina Panthers started slowly again on Sunday, and lost again despite a second-half rally that closed the gap from 27-3 to the final score of 27-22. Quarterback Bryce Young had two early turnovers that got them behind and played catch-up all afternoon.

"(I) have all the confidence in the world in this, this team, this group, you know, we, we know we have the right stuff, You know, just, just early on not giving ourselves a chance, you know, that part is, you know, it's frustrating now, you know, obviously fresh after, but, you know, soon we're gonna have to turn the page again, learn, grow," he said.

Young had a career-high 328 yards passing in the game.

The 0-2 Panthers home opener is Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, who got their first win of the season Sunday.