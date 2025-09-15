© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Carolina Panthers drop to 0-2

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 15, 2025 at 12:03 PM EDT

The Carolina Panthers started slowly again on Sunday, and lost again despite a second-half rally that closed the gap from 27-3 to the final score of 27-22. Quarterback Bryce Young had two early turnovers that got them behind and played catch-up all afternoon.

"(I) have all the confidence in the world in this, this team, this group, you know, we, we know we have the right stuff, You know, just, just early on not giving ourselves a chance, you know, that part is, you know, it's frustrating now, you know, obviously fresh after, but, you know, soon we're gonna have to turn the page again, learn, grow," he said.

Young had a career-high 328 yards passing in the game.

The 0-2 Panthers home opener is Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, who got their first win of the season Sunday.
Sports
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
