Charlotte FC clinches playoff berth

After a 3-nil win over Inter Miami Saturday night, Charlotte FC has clinched a Major League Soccer playoff spot. Idan Toklomati scored all three goals. Coach Dean Smith said the Israeli forward is coming into his own.

"He's getting better and better, and he's loved in the dressing room, not, not just for his goals, but his all around work ethic, you know, there's a couple of times he lost the ball, but his willingness to get it back, you know, helps him become, you know, the player he will develop to be," he said.

Charlotte has tied the longest winning streak in league history with nine and they’ve topped the franchise record for points scored with four matches left to play. Charlotte visits New York City Saturday afternoon.