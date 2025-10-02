Delta Air Lines Charlotte-to-New York flight involved in ground collision

On Tuesday night, Delta Air Lines Flight 5047, a Charlotte-to-New York flight, was involved in a low-speed collision with Delta Flight 5155. Both planes involved in the incident were Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jets and are operated by Endeavor Air.

My @Delta plane just crashed into another plane on the LaGuardia tarmac pic.twitter.com/jxstbpT2Fr — Oren (@oren_juice) October 2, 2025

Flight 5155 was taxiing for departure around 10 p.m. and collided with Flight 5047, which was taxing towards the gate. According to a Delta spokesperson, there was contact by the wing of the Roanoke-bound aircraft and the fuselage of the arriving Charlotte flight. The departing flight had 32 people on board and the arriving flight had 61 on board.

Another angle from the plane @Delta crash at LaGuardia pic.twitter.com/gXLFZYn264 — Oren (@oren_juice) October 2, 2025

No passengers were hurt in the incident, but one Endeavor flight attendant was treated for minor injuries by paramedics on scene. Passengers on board both planes were taken back to the terminal by bus.