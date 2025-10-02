© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Delta Air Lines Charlotte-to-New York flight involved in ground collision

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 2, 2025 at 9:38 AM EDT
Airplane.
Johannes Kirchherr
/
Pixabay
Airplane.

On Tuesday night, Delta Air Lines Flight 5047, a Charlotte-to-New York flight, was involved in a low-speed collision with Delta Flight 5155. Both planes involved in the incident were Bombardier CRJ-900 regional jets and are operated by Endeavor Air.

Flight 5155 was taxiing for departure around 10 p.m. and collided with Flight 5047, which was taxing towards the gate. According to a Delta spokesperson, there was contact by the wing of the Roanoke-bound aircraft and the fuselage of the arriving Charlotte flight. The departing flight had 32 people on board and the arriving flight had 61 on board.

No passengers were hurt in the incident, but one Endeavor flight attendant was treated for minor injuries by paramedics on scene. Passengers on board both planes were taken back to the terminal by bus.
Tags
Charlotte Area Delta Air Lines
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.