NEWS BRIEFS

Union County Board of Commissioners call for teacher raise

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published October 14, 2025 at 9:31 AM EDT

The Union County Board of Commissioners posted an open letter calling on Union County Public Schools to provide teachers with a $1,000 raise. Commissioners had thought they were funding that raise in this year’s budget.

Commissioners said they were surprised to hear that teachers were told the county didn’t provide enough money for a supplement increase this year. But school board chair Jimmy Bention Sr. told WFAE there was a misunderstanding: school officials had been responding to questions about an initially proposed $2,000 raise, which was not in the county budget.

The board’s finance committee is set to discuss the issue this month.
Charlotte Area EducationUnion County
