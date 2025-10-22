© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

SNAP benefits could be reduced in November

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published October 22, 2025 at 3:41 PM EDT

As the federal shutdown continues, several assistance programs have funding for a limited amount of time. But it won’t last forever.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says November Food and Nutrition Services, or SNAP benefits could be disrupted if the federal government shutdown continues.

A Mecklenburg County spokesperson says officials are still working to determine what that could mean for local recipients. But they’re warning SNAP recipients in the county that if the shutdown drags on, benefits may not be issued on the usual schedule or for the normal amount starting November 1st.

Nationwide, recipients were able to receive their October benefits after the Trump administration shifted more than $300 million in federal funds in a stopgap move.
Tags
Charlotte Area SNAPpublic health
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.