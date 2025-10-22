SNAP benefits could be reduced in November

As the federal shutdown continues, several assistance programs have funding for a limited amount of time. But it won’t last forever.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says November Food and Nutrition Services, or SNAP benefits could be disrupted if the federal government shutdown continues.

A Mecklenburg County spokesperson says officials are still working to determine what that could mean for local recipients. But they’re warning SNAP recipients in the county that if the shutdown drags on, benefits may not be issued on the usual schedule or for the normal amount starting November 1st.

Nationwide, recipients were able to receive their October benefits after the Trump administration shifted more than $300 million in federal funds in a stopgap move.

