Nourish Up warns lack of SNAP benefits could strain non-profits resources

As the federal shutdown approaches the one month mark, many benefits like food and nutrition services could come to an end this weekend.

Charlotte based non-profit Nourish Up is gearing up for the possibility of nearly 140,000 Mecklenburg County residents losing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP. Those monthly benefits won’t be distributed in November if the government doesn’t reopen.

Nourish Up runs Meals on Wheels. The group has a budget of $7.2 million a year. But the nonprofit says it can’t replace SNAP benefits being taken away from residents. Mecklenburg County residents get more than $20 million in food stamp benefits each month. COO Danielle Moore said to keep things going, it will take working with county and state officials.

This is truly an all hands on deck, collaborative approach and making sure, that, you know, we have some sort of strategic plan in place where we can make sure that we can keep our doors open for the long haul and fill, you know, everyone's kitchen table with whatever that they need," Moore said.

Officials from Nourish Up said they are accepting donations and are also encouraging residents to urge lawmakers to end the shutdown immediately.

