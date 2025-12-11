© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

NASCAR, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports reach settlement in antitrust lawsuit

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published December 11, 2025 at 10:56 AM EST

After more than a week in court, NASCAR Cup Series teams 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports have settled their antitrust lawsuit. Court was dismissed this morning in uptown Charlotte after the teams reached a deal, though terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The settlement ends a yearlong legal battle between the stock car sanctioning body and the two teams. We're awaiting details.
Kenneth Lee Jr.
