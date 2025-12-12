CATS rail shutdown Dec. 13-14 for preventive maintenance

Heads up for the weekend: CATS will suspend Blue and Gold Line services for preventive maintenance on Saturday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, 14. The shutdown will occur in phases along the Blue Line, and a bus bridge will supplement service.

CATS said in a news release that the entire length of the Gold Line and the south segment of the Blue Line from 7th Street to I-485 is scheduled to shut down at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 13.

The north segment of the Blue Line, from 7th Street to UNC Charlotte, is scheduled to close at about 3 p.m. Saturday. The last train from each station will depart between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Riders can check the scheduled last train for each station using CATS’ trip planner.

During the shutdown, bus bridges will replace rail service. Information boards at stations will direct riders to bus bridge stops, marked with Connector signs. Buses will also display “Bus Bridge” for identification.

The Blue Line and Gold Line are scheduled to reopen for regular service on Monday, Dec. 15.