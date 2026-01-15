© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Cold, snow on tap for MLK Day weekend

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published January 15, 2026 at 10:32 AM EST
Snowflake
Pixabay
Snowflake

A cold end to the week is in store according to the forecast and the National Weather Service says there’s even a 30% chance of snow in the Charlotte area for Sunday morning.

City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will not collect garbage, recycling, yard waste and scheduled bulky waste Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. 

The service schedule for the week is different from previous years, as a new holiday collection schedule started this year. Crews will begin service on Tuesday and work through Friday to complete all routes.
