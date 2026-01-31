NCDOT: 'It's best to stay home'

Snow is falling across much of North Carolina Saturday. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that roads are partially or completely covered across most of the state.

🏠 It's best to stay home.

🚗 Roads are partially or completely covered across most of the state.

🙏 Give our crews room to work.

🔗 If you must go out, check https://t.co/E4hZmtwQxN first.#ncwx pic.twitter.com/qhsqYoJuvW — NCDOT Charlotte Area (@NCDOT_Charlotte) January 31, 2026

NCDOT encourages people to look at the traffic cameras on DriveNC.gov instead of getting on the roads to view current conditions.