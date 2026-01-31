NCDOT: 'It's best to stay home'
Snow is falling across much of North Carolina Saturday. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that roads are partially or completely covered across most of the state.
🏠 It's best to stay home.— NCDOT Charlotte Area (@NCDOT_Charlotte) January 31, 2026
🚗 Roads are partially or completely covered across most of the state.
🙏 Give our crews room to work.
🔗 If you must go out, check https://t.co/E4hZmtwQxN first.#ncwx pic.twitter.com/qhsqYoJuvW
NCDOT encourages people to look at the traffic cameras on DriveNC.gov instead of getting on the roads to view current conditions.
❄️ Here's a look at I-85 in #Charlotte.— NCDOT Charlotte Area (@NCDOT_Charlotte) January 31, 2026
❤️ It's safer to look at the cameras on https://t.co/E4hZmtwQxN than to be behind the wheel right now.#ncwx pic.twitter.com/cQyABGRo5S