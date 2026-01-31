© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

NCDOT: 'It's best to stay home'

WFAE
January 31, 2026
Independence Boulevard at Idlewild Road in Charlotte is mostly covered with snow Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.
Julian Berger
/
WFAE
Independence Boulevard at Idlewild Road in Charlotte is mostly covered with snow Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.

Snow is falling across much of North Carolina Saturday. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reports that roads are partially or completely covered across most of the state.

NCDOT encourages people to look at the traffic cameras on DriveNC.gov instead of getting on the roads to view current conditions.
