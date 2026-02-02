© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

'This is no joke': More than 1,000 collisions reported after snowstorm

WFAE
Published February 2, 2026 at 9:10 AM EST
Interstate 85 in Kannapolis is closed due to pileup.
Kannapolis Fire and Police
Interstate 85 in Kannapolis is closed due to a pileup.

Double-digit snowfall across the Charlotte region over the weekend has prompted most school systems and government offices to adjust schedules Monday.

During a briefing Sunday, Gov. Josh Stein urged people to stay off the roads if possible, citing dangerous travel conditions following the storm.

“This is no joke,” Stein said. “This weekend we saw more than 1,000 collisions, including two fatalities, and a major traffic jam involving more than 100 vehicles on I-85.”

Stein thanked the State Highway Patrol, the North Carolina National Guard and local law enforcement for clearing the I-85 crash scene in fewer than three hours. The massive traffic jam he referenced occurred near Kannapolis.

Officials continue to warn that lingering snow and ice could keep road conditions hazardous through the day.
News from the Carolinas