'This is no joke': More than 1,000 collisions reported after snowstorm

Double-digit snowfall across the Charlotte region over the weekend has prompted most school systems and government offices to adjust schedules Monday.

During a briefing Sunday, Gov. Josh Stein urged people to stay off the roads if possible, citing dangerous travel conditions following the storm.

“This is no joke,” Stein said. “This weekend we saw more than 1,000 collisions, including two fatalities, and a major traffic jam involving more than 100 vehicles on I-85.”

Stein thanked the State Highway Patrol, the North Carolina National Guard and local law enforcement for clearing the I-85 crash scene in fewer than three hours. The massive traffic jam he referenced occurred near Kannapolis.

Officials continue to warn that lingering snow and ice could keep road conditions hazardous through the day.