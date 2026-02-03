© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Opening date set for I-485 express lanes

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published February 3, 2026 at 7:34 PM EST

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the new I-485 Express lanes around Charlotte are set to open on February 28. The 18-mile toll lanes will run from I-77 to U-S 74. Toll rates will initially vary by vehicle length, time of day and day of the week. Within a year, the lanes will move to dynamic pricing, meaning tolls will rise or fall based on traffic conditions. Some construction and intermittent lane closures will continue along parts of the corridor after opening.
