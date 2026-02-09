© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Earthquakes shake South Carolina

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 9, 2026 at 9:21 AM EST

For the second time in less than a week an earthquake was confirmed in South Carolina over the weekend. The State newspaper says the most recent tremors produced the most powerful seismic activity recorded in the Palmetto State in nearly six months according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Late Saturday night, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake occurred near Centerville, southeast of Clemson. About 800 people reported feeling it.

Only a 3.0 magnitude earthquake last August in the Coronaca area was more powerful than Saturday’s tremors. That’s between Columbia and Greenville.

Saturday’s event was the fourth confirmed quake in South Carolina this year. There were 35 last year.
News from the Carolinas
WFAE staff and wire reports
