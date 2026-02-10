© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Arrest warrant issued for Mecklenburg County commissioner

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published February 10, 2026 at 4:33 PM EST

An arrest warrant has been issued for Mecklenburg County Commissioner Yvette Townsend-Ingram after she allegedly did not complete her required community service after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

The Democrat was arrested in May 2024 and pleaded guilty months later. As part of her plea deal, she agreed to complete 24 hours of community service within 60 days. Ingram was elected in 2024 and is seeking re-election this year as an at-large candidate. She did not immediately return requests for comment.
Nick de la Canal
