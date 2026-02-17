Charlotte Hornets partner with Thompson Child and Family Focus for mental health initiative

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a multi-year partnership with a local youth mental health nonprofit.

Hornets Sports and Entertainment is partnering with Thompson Child and Family Focus to expand youth mental health support across the state. The partnership will also include the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm.

HSE and Thompson will launch a program called Hive Mind, an initiative involving coaches, teams and young athletes. Another element, called Mental Timeout, will be added to Hornets Hoops clinics and camps to emphasize mental fitness.

Here’s Thompson CEO Will Jones

"We're going to impact between 5-10,000 children on any given year through this curriculum, in partnership with the Hornets ," Jones said.

"I think we have the ability to take it and penetrate further through the school systems, not just CMS, as you guys know, we're surrounded by other counties, in the greater Charlotte-Mecklenburg area."

Jones says the pilot program is expected to launch within the next month, with training and a full curriculum for coaches.