© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police solve 1990 Cotswold murder, make arrest

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published February 19, 2026 at 3:02 PM EST
Thomas family

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police made an arrest in a three-decade-old unsolved murder that has long been one of the city’s most notorious cold cases.

CMPD said Marion Gales was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the July 1990 killing of 32-year-old Kim Thomas Friedland in a Cotswold home. Gales, a former handyman who’s now 63, had long been a suspect, but was never previously charged.

CMPD Deputy Chief Ryan Butler said the department’s crime laboratory used new technology that led to Gales’ arrest.

"In this instance, newer technology that we've obtained allowed the lab to reevaluate evidence that was previously collected and was able to verify more clearly the profiles associated with those samples and which directly linked Mr.Gales to the incident location and to the victim," Butler said.

Butler also said CMPD has direct physical evidence that connects Gales to the scene and to Friedland. At one point, her husband was charged with her killing, but those charges were dropped.
Tags
Crime & Justice CMPD
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.