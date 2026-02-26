© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Two Charlotte firefighters injured after roof collapse in southwest Charlotte fire

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 26, 2026 at 10:09 AM EST

Two Charlotte firefighters were injured Wednesday night while battling a house fire in southwest Charlotte.

The fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m. on Fieldstone Trace, near Lake Wylie, according to WSOC. Charlotte Fire officials said crews issued a mayday call when firefighters became trapped at the rear of the house after the roof collapsed.

MEDIC said one firefighter was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. A second firefighter suffered serious injuries but was in stable condition as of Thursday morning.
News from the Carolinas
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports