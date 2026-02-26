Two Charlotte firefighters injured after roof collapse in southwest Charlotte fire

Two Charlotte firefighters were injured Wednesday night while battling a house fire in southwest Charlotte.

The fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m. on Fieldstone Trace, near Lake Wylie, according to WSOC. Charlotte Fire officials said crews issued a mayday call when firefighters became trapped at the rear of the house after the roof collapsed.

MEDIC said one firefighter was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. A second firefighter suffered serious injuries but was in stable condition as of Thursday morning.