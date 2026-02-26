© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Charlotte 49ers, Queens and Davidson notch conference wins on Wednesday night

WFAE
Published February 26, 2026 at 10:12 AM EST

Charlotte’s men’s basketball team rallied from 10 points down in the second half Wednesday night to edge North Texas 80-79 at Halton Arena. The 49ers remain tied for fourth place in the American Athletic Conference. They travel to Florida Atlantic on Sunday.

Queens University’s men’s team rolled past Eastern Kentucky 96-79 on the road Wednesday. It was the fourth straight win for the Royals, who sit in third place in the Atlantic Sun Conference. They visit second-place Central Arkansas on Saturday to close out the regular season.

Davidson’s men’s team defeated Duquesne 67-56 on the road Wednesday. The Wildcats’ women’s team also picked up a win, beating Fordham 58-49.
Sports