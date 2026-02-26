Charlotte 49ers, Queens and Davidson notch conference wins on Wednesday night
Charlotte’s men’s basketball team rallied from 10 points down in the second half Wednesday night to edge North Texas 80-79 at Halton Arena. The 49ers remain tied for fourth place in the American Athletic Conference. They travel to Florida Atlantic on Sunday.
Queens University’s men’s team rolled past Eastern Kentucky 96-79 on the road Wednesday. It was the fourth straight win for the Royals, who sit in third place in the Atlantic Sun Conference. They visit second-place Central Arkansas on Saturday to close out the regular season.
Davidson’s men’s team defeated Duquesne 67-56 on the road Wednesday. The Wildcats’ women’s team also picked up a win, beating Fordham 58-49.