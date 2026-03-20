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NEWS BRIEFS

Etihad Airways begins service at Charlotte Douglas

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published March 20, 2026 at 4:49 PM EDT
Etihad Airways Airbus A350-1000 taxing to the gate at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Etihad Airways Airbus A350-1000 taxing to the gate at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Etihad Airways started service to Abu Dhabi today at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Despite the ongoing war in the middle east, Etihad Airways completed its first flight to Charlotte on Friday morning. With a flight time of more than 14 hours it is now the longest flight operated from CLT. The inaugural flight was greeted at the airport by a traditional water cannon salute.

Etihad will operate four flights weekly on the airline's 371-seat Airbus A350-1000 which also marks the first scheduled service of the aircraft type at Charlotte. There are now 44 international destinations from Charlotte.

The second flight left Charlotte to go back to Abu Dhabi on Friday afternoon.
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News from the Carolinas Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.