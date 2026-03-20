Etihad Airways begins service at Charlotte Douglas

Etihad Airways started service to Abu Dhabi today at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Welcome to CLT, @Etihad!



Etihad’s arrival at CLT brings the Airport to 44 international destinations, adds a fourth foreign flag carrier and introduces a new long-haul connection, opening the door to Southeast Asia. ✈️ It also marks the first scheduled service of the Airbus… pic.twitter.com/CzXCnvwRma — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) March 20, 2026

Despite the ongoing war in the middle east, Etihad Airways completed its first flight to Charlotte on Friday morning. With a flight time of more than 14 hours it is now the longest flight operated from CLT. The inaugural flight was greeted at the airport by a traditional water cannon salute.

Etihad will operate four flights weekly on the airline's 371-seat Airbus A350-1000 which also marks the first scheduled service of the aircraft type at Charlotte. There are now 44 international destinations from Charlotte.

The second flight left Charlotte to go back to Abu Dhabi on Friday afternoon.

