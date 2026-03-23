UNC Charlotte hires Wes Miller as new men's basketball coach
The Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball team will have a new coach next season. UNC Charlotte has hired Wes Miller as the next coach of the 49ers.
𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐍𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐂𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡 ⛏️— Charlotte Men’s Basketball (@CharlotteMBB) March 23, 2026
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Miller has coached the Cincinnati Bearcats for the last five seasons where he won 100 games as head coach. Miller was also a point guard for the 2005 UNC Chapel Hill national championship team...which was the last year UNC Charlotte appeared in the tournament.