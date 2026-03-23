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NEWS BRIEFS

UNC Charlotte hires Wes Miller as new men's basketball coach

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published March 23, 2026 at 1:08 PM EDT
The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
WFAE
The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

The Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball team will have a new coach next season. UNC Charlotte has hired Wes Miller as the next coach of the 49ers.

Miller has coached the Cincinnati Bearcats for the last five seasons where he won 100 games as head coach. Miller was also a point guard for the 2005 UNC Chapel Hill national championship team...which was the last year UNC Charlotte appeared in the tournament.
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News from the Carolinas SportsUNC-Charlotte
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.