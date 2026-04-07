One dead, one injured in chemical explosion at Mooresville industrial site

An investigation is underway after a chemical explosion at a Mooresville industrial park left one person dead and another injured.

Mooresville Fire and Rescue Chief Shane LaCount told reporters that a cleaning chemical — sodium hydroxide — ignited inside a tanker truck at a beverage manufacturer on Barley Park Lane around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The truck had arrived at Carolina Beverage Group just minutes before the blast.

LaCount said the explosion caused significant damage to the tanker.

“The tanker had actually separated and exploded, so it is deformed and defective from the blast,” LaCount said. “It was a pretty large blast for this area here.”

Officials said the truck’s driver was killed in the explosion. A plant worker was injured.

Authorities are continuing to investigate what caused the chemical to ignite.

Representatives for Carolina Beverage Group could not be reached for comment.