Piedmont Natural Gas lowered rates in June

This winter, many households were hit with high heating bills after consecutive winter storms. With more than 135,000 residents still over a month behind on payments, there may be some minor relief on their next gas bill.

Piedmont Natural Gas, which covers central and eastern North Carolina and Northeast South Carolina, lowered rates 4.35%.

The new rates took effect June 1.

The average residential customer can expect to save $54 annually.

Piedmont adjusts rates periodically. It has lowered rates in January, February and April — a total 8% decrease since the start of the year.