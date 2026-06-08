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Climate News
Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Piedmont Natural Gas lowered rates in June

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published June 8, 2026 at 4:19 PM EDT
Flaring is a controlled and routine pipeline inspection process, during which Piedmont Natural Gas burns off excess natural gas using a flare stack producing a large flame.
Courtesy
/
Duke Energy
Flaring is a controlled, routine pipeline inspection process in which Piedmont Natural Gas burns off excess natural gas using a flare stack, producing a large flame.

This winter, many households were hit with high heating bills after consecutive winter storms. With more than 135,000 residents still over a month behind on payments, there may be some minor relief on their next gas bill.

Piedmont Natural Gas, which covers central and eastern North Carolina and Northeast South Carolina, lowered rates 4.35%.

The new rates took effect June 1.

The average residential customer can expect to save $54 annually.

Piedmont adjusts rates periodically. It has lowered rates in January, February and April — a total 8% decrease since the start of the year.

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Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner