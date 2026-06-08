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Climate News
Exploring how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. You also can read additional national and international climate news.

Charlotte City Council will hold a vote on a 150-day data center moratorium tonight

WFAE | By David Anderson Montes Lara
Published June 8, 2026 at 4:39 PM EDT
The proposed solar farm would help the city of Charlotte meet its goal of powering its buildings with carbon-free energy by 2030.
David Boraks
/
WFAE
The vote will happen at the Charlotte Mecklenburg government center.

Charlotte City Council is expected to vote tonight on a proposed 150-day moratorium on new data center applications. Some council members say the pause is needed to study the quickly growing industry and consider new regulations.

At-large council member Dimple Ajmera says she supports the moratorium.

"This pause gives us an opportunity to do our homework and to make sure we put meaningful guardrails in place to protect our community.”

Council member Victoria Watlington also supports the pause. But she says in a social media post that the moratorium will not affect already approved projects.

“When the city tells someone, ‘You're approved, you can build,’ and then they spend millions based on the city's word, you can't take that back unless you have documented evidence of an imminent threat to public health and safety.”

If approved, the moratorium would give City Council 150 days to study data centers and consider new policies to regulate future development.

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David Anderson Montes Lara
David Anderson is a summer climate reporting intern at WFAE and a student at Davidson College studying Philosophy, Politics, Economics and Communications. He served as Managing Editor and Web editor at Davidson’s weekly newspaper, The Davidsonian.
See stories by David Anderson Montes Lara