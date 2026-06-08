Charlotte City Council will hold a vote on a 150-day data center moratorium tonight

Charlotte City Council is expected to vote tonight on a proposed 150-day moratorium on new data center applications. Some council members say the pause is needed to study the quickly growing industry and consider new regulations.

At-large council member Dimple Ajmera says she supports the moratorium.

"This pause gives us an opportunity to do our homework and to make sure we put meaningful guardrails in place to protect our community.”

Council member Victoria Watlington also supports the pause. But she says in a social media post that the moratorium will not affect already approved projects.

“When the city tells someone, ‘You're approved, you can build,’ and then they spend millions based on the city's word, you can't take that back unless you have documented evidence of an imminent threat to public health and safety.”

If approved, the moratorium would give City Council 150 days to study data centers and consider new policies to regulate future development.