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NEWS BRIEFS

South Carolina adopts proposal to suspend portions of school voucher law

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published April 9, 2026 at 4:32 PM EDT

In South Carolina, a state Senate panel has adopted a proposal that suspends portions of the school voucher law that have been used to award taxpayer-funded scholarships to students educated at home. The State newspaper reports the temporary measure grandfathers in about 1,000 home-educated students who are currently enrolled in the Education Scholarship Trust Fund program, but prohibits the South Carolina Education Department from admitting any additional home school students.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Greg Hembree said it’s intended to pause the flow of home-educated students until lawmakers can debate their participation.
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Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain