South Carolina adopts proposal to suspend portions of school voucher law

In South Carolina, a state Senate panel has adopted a proposal that suspends portions of the school voucher law that have been used to award taxpayer-funded scholarships to students educated at home. The State newspaper reports the temporary measure grandfathers in about 1,000 home-educated students who are currently enrolled in the Education Scholarship Trust Fund program, but prohibits the South Carolina Education Department from admitting any additional home school students.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Greg Hembree said it’s intended to pause the flow of home-educated students until lawmakers can debate their participation.