NC awards $4 million for western parks after Helene

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein announced more than $4 million in grants last week to support parks and recreation projects in western North Carolina.

The funding will support 11 local projects through the state’s Parks and Recreation Trust Fund as part of Hurricane Helene recovery efforts.

Projects include park upgrades, trail repairs and river access improvements across several mountain counties.

State officials say the goal is to help western North Carolina rebuild — and improve — its outdoor spaces following the storm.