Man dies after being struck by CATS train in Charlotte

A 32-year-old man died Sunday after being struck by a Charlotte Area Transit System light rail train near North Tryon Street and Orr Road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Carlos Jamel Michilena was hit by a CATS Lynx train at approximately 5:47 a.m. Saturday as the train entered the intersection from the north. Responding officers found Michilena near the tracks unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead Sunday at 7:41 a.m.

Investigators with CMPD's Major Crash Investigation Unit said the preliminary investigation indicates Michilena walked in front of the train as it entered the intersection. Officials said all safety mechanisms at the location were functioning properly at the time of the crash.

