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Barnhardt Manufacturing Company files for rezoning in Plaza Midwood

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published May 6, 2026 at 3:51 PM EDT

A longtime cotton manufacturing company in Plaza Midwood will repurpose and industrialize for multiple uses.

Barnhardt Manufacturing Company has filed a rezoning application for part of its longtime campus, in what could be one of the biggest redevelopments in the area.

The Charlotte-based cotton manufacturer is seeking to rezone about 21 acres of its 35-acre site on Hawthorne Lane from industrial use to Neighborhood Center conditional zoning, in line with the city’s 2040 Land Use Plan. That could bring apartments, shops and other uses.

Company leaders say the filing begins a long-term planning process. Chairman and CEO Tom Barnhardt says operations will continue as normal for now. The company has operated at the site for 125 years.
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Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.