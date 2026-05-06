Barnhardt Manufacturing Company files for rezoning in Plaza Midwood

A longtime cotton manufacturing company in Plaza Midwood will repurpose and industrialize for multiple uses.

Barnhardt Manufacturing Company has filed a rezoning application for part of its longtime campus, in what could be one of the biggest redevelopments in the area.

The Charlotte-based cotton manufacturer is seeking to rezone about 21 acres of its 35-acre site on Hawthorne Lane from industrial use to Neighborhood Center conditional zoning, in line with the city’s 2040 Land Use Plan. That could bring apartments, shops and other uses.

Company leaders say the filing begins a long-term planning process. Chairman and CEO Tom Barnhardt says operations will continue as normal for now. The company has operated at the site for 125 years.

