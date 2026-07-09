South Carolina AG Alan Wilson calls on FCC to take action against robocalls

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 48 other attorneys general in calling on the FCC to crack down on scam robocalls. The coalition wants stronger rules to stop scammers from using legitimate phone numbers to make illegal calls harder to detect.

Wilson says robocalls are not only annoying, but often illegal, and that South Carolinians continue to be targeted. Officials say Americans received nearly 30 billion scam robocalls and texts last year, costing victims close to $2 billion.