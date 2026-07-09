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NEWS BRIEFS

South Carolina AG Alan Wilson calls on FCC to take action against robocalls

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 9, 2026 at 6:12 PM EDT

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining 48 other attorneys general in calling on the FCC to crack down on scam robocalls. The coalition wants stronger rules to stop scammers from using legitimate phone numbers to make illegal calls harder to detect.

Wilson says robocalls are not only annoying, but often illegal, and that South Carolinians continue to be targeted. Officials say Americans received nearly 30 billion scam robocalls and texts last year, costing victims close to $2 billion.
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News from the Carolinas South Carolina
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.