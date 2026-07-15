Huntersville police officer terminated
A Huntersville police officer has been charged with driving while impaired after authorities say he reported for duty this (WED) morning showing signs of impairment.
Officer Michael Ciarleglio was arrested following a preliminary investigation. Police Chief Brian Vaughan has recommended his immediate termination. // Vaughan says allegations of criminal conduct by an officer damage public trust, and the department will act decisively when employees fail to meet its standards.