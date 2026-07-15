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NEWS BRIEFS

Huntersville police officer terminated

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published July 15, 2026 at 4:24 PM EDT

A Huntersville police officer has been charged with driving while impaired after authorities say he reported for duty this (WED) morning showing signs of impairment.

Officer Michael Ciarleglio was arrested following a preliminary investigation. Police Chief Brian Vaughan has recommended his immediate termination. // Vaughan says allegations of criminal conduct by an officer damage public trust, and the department will act decisively when employees fail to meet its standards.
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News from the Carolinas Huntersville Police Department
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.