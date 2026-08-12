11 Days: The Story of Operation Pineapple Express is a powerful, firsthand account of the final days of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the extraordinary civilian-led rescue mission that emerged in its wake. Based on the New York Times Bestseller, “Operation Pineapple Express.”

Told by the veterans, allies, and family members who lived it, 11 Days chronicles the moral reckoning, urgency, and human cost behind Operation Pineapple Express – an ad hoc network that worked against the clock to evacuate Afghan allies left behind. Through raw storytelling and lived experience, the performance invites audiences to confront what happens when war ends on paper, but not in reality.

This is not a political statement. It is a human one.

Note: This performance contains:

References to war, combat, and forced evacuation

Discussions of trauma, loss, and moral injury

Strong language (used in context)

Emotionally intense subject matter

Viewer discretion is advised. This production may be particularly impactful for veterans, military families, first responders, and those affected by conflict.

Support resources are available for audience members who may need them.

Tickets proceeds donated to Disabled American Veterans Chapter #43