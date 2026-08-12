© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

11 Days: The Story of Operation Pineapple Express

11 Days: The Story of Operation Pineapple Express

11 Days: The Story of Operation Pineapple Express is a powerful, firsthand account of the final days of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the extraordinary civilian-led rescue mission that emerged in its wake. Based on the New York Times Bestseller, “Operation Pineapple Express.”

Told by the veterans, allies, and family members who lived it, 11 Days chronicles the moral reckoning, urgency, and human cost behind Operation Pineapple Express – an ad hoc network that worked against the clock to evacuate Afghan allies left behind. Through raw storytelling and lived experience, the performance invites audiences to confront what happens when war ends on paper, but not in reality.

This is not a political statement. It is a human one.

Note: This performance contains:

References to war, combat, and forced evacuation
Discussions of trauma, loss, and moral injury
Strong language (used in context)
Emotionally intense subject matter
Viewer discretion is advised. This production may be particularly impactful for veterans, military families, first responders, and those affected by conflict.

Support resources are available for audience members who may need them.

Tickets proceeds donated to Disabled American Veterans Chapter #43

CoMMA Performing Arts Center
General: $33 / Veterans &amp; First Responders: $28 / Youth (18 &amp; Under): $13
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Task Force Pineapple Productions
info@tfpineapple.org
https://tfpineapple.org/11days/
CoMMA Performing Arts Center
401 S. College Street
Morganton, North Carolina 28655
28-433-7469
comma@morgantonnc.gov
commaonline.org